Total Health Chiropractic creates custom treatment plans for every patient

Trying to fix a problem without fully understanding it can lead to a cycle of trial and error that can cost time and money while not really fixing anything. If the problem is chronic neck or back pain, fully understanding the source of that pain is critical. At Total Health Chiropractic, Dr. Miller and his staff take the time to hear patients, look at the facts, and create a customized treatment plan that works for them.

Total Health Chiropractics takes in the patients most chiropractors won't touch with their crack-and-snap techniques. Total Health takes in patients who have tried many different treatments and saw little to no results.

Patients who come to Total Health Chiropractic are suffering from chronic pain, preventing them from spending time with family, physical activity, work, household tasks, hobbies, leisure activities, and missing out on events or relationships. However, with customized treatments from Total Health Chiropractic, Dr. Miller gets his patients back to loving and living life again without chronic neck or back pain.

One of Dr. Miller's patients, Gary Bell, had pain in his low left back and hip that was at a level 10 (the highest on the pain scale.) He could not walk or sit at all. When Gary first came into the office he had to lie on the ground because the pain was so bad; he had to lay down flat in the backseat of the car when going anywhere, had to brush his teeth laying on the floor, eat food laying down, and relied on his family for almost everything.

He had been tolerating the pain for years because he is the sole provider for his family. When he heard about Dr. Miller’s program on Fox 17, he knew he wanted to come here for treatment. Gary states Dr. Miller was very honest with him from the beginning and had pointed things out that he’s never thought of before.

After receiving treatment through DRX9000 Therapy, Gary can now walk, stand, do yard work, go to stores, have dinner with his wife, do his exercises, and is returning to work soon! His wife sees a huge difference. Gary & his family are very appreciative of Dr. Miller for giving him his health back.

The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain, can help relieve the following conditions:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special discount for new patients. They're offering the first seven callers a $52 new patient consultation and examination with a warm rejuvenating hydro bed session.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616) 828-0861.

This segment is sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.