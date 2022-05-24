Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Total Health Chiropractic can help you stay active and pain free

Listen to Mindy's testimonial about the DRX9000
Videos
See how Mindy overcame her chronic back pain with Total Health Chiropractic
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:11:21-04

When you spend your days taking care of others, it can be difficult to face the fact that it is you that needs the help. Mindy, a hospice nurse, found her daily tasks at work and at home becoming much more difficult due to chronic pain.

She turned to Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic for a non-surgical, non-invasive approach with the use of the DRX9000 machine so she return to being active and pain free.

The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain, can help relieve the following conditions:

  • Back Pain
  • Neck Pain
  • Sciatica
  • Herniated and/or Bulging Discs
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special discount for new patients. Callers can get a $65 consultation and examination, plus the first three callers get a hydro massage.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616)-828-0861.

This post sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News