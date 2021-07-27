Total Health Chiropractic aims to heal chronic neck and back pain

Chronic neck or back pain is a daily reminder for many that something isn't right with their body. Before the healing process can begin, the source of the pain has to be identified, and that's where Dr. Miller and his staff at Total Health Chiropractic can help.

Dr. Miller says he's meet a lot of people who've dealt with chronic pain issues for months, or even years, before seeking help at Total Health. Prior to coming to Dr. Miller, patients have done alternative treatments like injections, drugs, and even considered back surgery with no healing results.

When patients seek out Total Health Chiropractic, Dr. Miller performs a physical examination where he checks patients' ability to function and learns how their chronic pain is affecting them. The examination is followed up by x-ray imaging or MRIs to find the source of the problem.

Total Health offers a variety of non-invasive and non-surgical treatments to heal chronic pain caused by dried and degenerative discs in the spine. The most popular treatment to rid patients of their chronic pain is the DRX9000, which combines traditional chiropractic care with state-of-the-art technology for spinal decompression to heal conditions such as:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

To learn more, visit thchiro.com.

