Top 20 student finalists announced for '23 Consumers Energy SmartArt Competition

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Consumers Energy joined ArtPrize and Grand Rapids Public Schools to name 20 student finalists for the 2023 Consumers Energy SmartArt Competition.

SmartArt is an annual ArtPrize competition focused on clean energy-related subjects, where students make art with mixed media, oil painting, ceramic, yarn, digital, ink, plastic, and more.

The aim of the contest is to help students learn about the importance of a cleaner energy future, why it is important, and what steps they can take to help better protect the planet.

The Top 20 SmartArt students will be honored and celebrated this fall during ArtPrize. On Sunday, September 17, Consumers Energy will announce the top winners and the Peoples Choice Award winner during an event at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The top winner will receive a scholarship courtesy of Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy is committed to leading the clean energy transformation here in Michigan and across the country. We support a cleaner energy future and want to do everything we can to protect Michigan’s environment and natural resources.