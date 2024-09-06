Tony Trischka's EarlJam performing at Wheatland Music Festival on Sept. 7

Bluegrass legend and banjo player Tony Trischka is playing the Wheatland Music Festival in Remus, Michigan this weekend on September 7.

Tony Trischka is considered the consummate banjo artist and one of the most influential banjo players in the roots music world. For more than 50 years, his stylings have inspired a whole generation of bluegrass and acoustic musicians – everyone from Béla Fleck to Steve Martin – with the many voices he has brought to the instrument.

Trischka joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about his upcoming performance, as well as his recent experience acquiring rare recordings of jam sessions featuring Earl Scruggs and John Hartford

Trischka transcribed many of Scrugg’s solos from these jams note-for-note, most of which Earl never recorded. Together with his ace band, Tony uses his concerts – titled EarlJam – to trace Earl’s story from his childhood to his final years.

A full record of these works will come out later this year, so the only way to currently experience it is at one of his live performances.

The Wheatland Music Festival will take place September 6-8, with Tony Trischka's EarlJam performing on Saturday at 9 p.m.

For the complete concert lineup, visit wheatlandmusic.org.

