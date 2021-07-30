Todd's Weekend Adventures

Ottawa County Fair

It's your last chance to check out the thrills, animals, and fun to be had at the Ottawa County Fair in Holland!

They have all the traditional county fair fixings like fair food, carnival rides, and 4H farm critters. Not to mention, there's a variety of action happening in multiple grandstand shows throughout the weekend.

Friday is Military-Police-Firefighter Day, where all people of those occupations get in for free with uniform or proof of service.

Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for kids 3-10.

See a complete schedule of events at ottawacountyfair.com.

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is happening June 30 - August 8.

Head to the lakeshore to celebrate and honor the men and women of the United States Coast Guard.

There'll also be a carnival and street food all week long.

On Friday night, the main stage will feature the Breakfast Club. Then on Saturday, take part in the cardboard boat races, the Coast Guard Festival Run, or watch Simply Queen on the main stage. Finally, on Sunday, see vintage cars at the Cruise-in Car Show, browse some deals at the Flea on Seventh, and take part in the Community Picnic.

Find the complete events schedule at coastguardfest.org.

Sunflower Days at Gull Meadow Farms

Sunflowers are in bloom at Gull Meadow Farms! This weekend marks the opening weekend of the third annual Sunflower Days.

This weekend, walk through the beautiful 5-acre sunflower field to view more than 20 different varieties of sunflowers.

There are plenty of amazing prop stops so families can capture the perfect photo.

To purchase tickets, head to Gull Meadow Farm's website.