Todd's Weekend Adventures

Movies on the Mound

Want to watch a movie under the stars? There are a couple of options for you. The movies from the mound series started last night at LMCU Ballpark and continue on Friday night with a double feature.

Starting at 6 p.m. you can watch the movie "The Sandlot" followed by "Jumanji: The Next Level" starting at 8:30. Bring a blanket, lawn chair, and enjoy watching the movies on the ballfield. Tickets are $7 a person.

Or if you’re looking for a free option, you could head to Martin Luther King Park to watch the film "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse." The Movies in the Park series is brought to you by Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and will be showing films at various parks across the area until August 21.

Dino Stroll

On Saturday and Sunday the Deltaplex Arena will be transformed into the Mesozoic era with prehistoric dinosaurs! The Dino Stroll event will allow guests to get up close and personal with almost 75 life-like creatures, reptiles, and life-size dinosaurs, with most standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long.

Some of these are animatronic dinosaurs that are created with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, spraying water, and many more details that bring them to life. Guests will be able to explore and study skeletons, fossils, and dinosaur eggs, even while climbing inside of them for photo opportunities. Live music and more are all waiting at this interactive event.

Tickets are $25 per person and parking is $5.

West Michigan Chalk Art Festival

Tanger Outlets will once again play host to the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival. All weekend long you can check out the amazing artwork right at your feet! The big day for kids is on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. All children ages 11 and under can come and create sidewalk chalk art for free, chalk is provided. Adults, kids, and businesses can compete for awards, or can just doodle the day away.

Hudsonville Balloon Days

If you want to take your fun to new heights, you should check out the Hudsonville Balloon Days event. The free event is held at Unity Christian High School and offers the public an up-close look at over a dozen hot air balloons. Live music, a dj, food, and craft vendors will all be on-site for your entertainment. Each night ends with a hot air balloon glow at night. You can even meet the pilots and crew.