Todd's Weekend Adventures

Roger That!

Women in space! That's the focus of this year's Roger That! collaboration between Grand Valley State University and the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Two floors of hands-on activities like building your own rocket, paper airplanes, and more are joined by artifact interactions including actual meteorite samples. Plus the kids can take the astronaut challenges to see if they have what it takes.

Roger That! kicks off today with free seminars both in-person and online at the university. The museum's main day is on Saturday. Most activities are included in general admission.

Get more information at grpm.org/rogerthat.

"Who Am I": A Butterfly Ballet

The beauty of Frederik Meijer Gardens is the backdrop for a gorgeous story told through ballet. "Who Am I?" is a story told through the eyes of a newly emerged butterfly with colorful costumes, spectacular music, and exquisite choreography.

The ballet will be performed by members of the Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company. Tickets are $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Kids 2 and under are free.

There will be two performances on Saturday and one on Sunday. Both days' performances are morning and matinee shows. Get tickets at meijergardens.org.

Reptile & Animal Extravaganza

The slimy and slithering critters are back again! Midwest Expos is hosting another great Reptile and Animal Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Four Mile Showplace in Grand Rapids.

Chameleons, hamsters, spiders, snakes, ferrets, parrots, and many more fuzzy, furry and feathered friends await your arrival!

Tickets are $5 for ages 10 and up, and free for those under 10.

Learn more on their Facebook event page.