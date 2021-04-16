Todd's Weekend Adventures

It's looking a bit chilly this weekend, but there's plenty to do in West Michigan, both indoors and outside!

MSU Science Festival

Are you and your child eager to explore the world of STEM? The MSU Virtual Science Festival is happening all month long, with Saturday, April 17 being their final expo day.

Online seminars and lessons to complete hands-on experiments at home will be taking place, covering topics of tech, engineering, art, and mathematics.

There are over 45 events taking place on Saturday. All the events are free, but guests need to register before attending.

See a complete event schedule at sciencefestival.msu.edu.

Party For The Planet

John Ball Zoo is celebrating Earth Day Early, having a Party For The Planet!

You can check out information booths, have conversations with the staff about recycling and sustainability, and even check out the ambassador animals throughout the zoo.

Kent County Public Works will also be collecting car seats for guests to recycle.

Plus, the zoo's many endangered or threatened animals will be showcased with ideas on what you can do to help save these valuable species right here in Michigan.

Tickets for the zoo must be bought in advance at jbzoo.org.

Kalamazoo Poetry Festival

April 16 and 17, listen to poems written by local artists at the Kalamazoo Poetry Festival.

Listen to readings from poets all across the state, attend writing workshops, and even read your own poems on Virtual Mic Night.

Plus on Saturday, listen to live readings by nationally acclaimed poets: Patricia Smith and Danez Smith, with musical guest Honeybear.

Find a complete schedule of these virtual events at kalamazoopoetryfestival.com.