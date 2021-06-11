Todd's Weekend Adventures won't disappoint

Never a lack of things to do around West Michigan!

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival, June 11-12

Diverse dance, delicious food, drinks, shopping and entertainment will fill Calder Plaza this weekend, kicking off both Friday and Saturday at 11am.

embraces the rich traditions of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans. The goal is to put on a wonderful display that embraces the Asian vibrant roots while connecting all to the culture.

Three Free Weekend

Free is always good, but enjoying Michigan's great outdoors makes it even better. June 12-13,

Twice a year, residents and nonresidents legally can ride without buying an ORV license or trail permit during Free ORV Weekends June 12-13 and Aug. 21-22, 2021. All other ORV rules and laws still apply. Enjoy 3,800 miles of off-road trails, free summer fishing with waived licenses and state park admission is waived.

Whitecaps Baseball-Harry Potter Night, Friday, June 11, 2021:

Grab your cloak and head out to LMCU Ball Park as the West Michigan Whitecaps take on the Lansing Lugnuts. It just happens to be, Harry Potter Night!