Todd's Weekend Adventures: March 7-9

West Michigan Women's Expo Takes Center Stage

This weekend is dedicated to women at the 27th annual West Michigan Women's Expo. Discover the latest fashion trends, health and wellness tips, and a variety of businesses offering entertainment, giveaways, and shopping tailored to women and their families. Expect to find hair pampering, jewelry, home décor, gift ideas, authors and books, travel, food, and accessories. The expo runs today through Sunday at DeVos Place. Tickets are $13 for ages 15 and up, and $6 for kids 3-14. Get your tickets at KohlerExpo.com.

LaughFest Offers Free Family Fun

LaughFest continues with a free event for everyone on Saturday. The Family Improv Workshop, led by local improv instructors at The Comedy Project, invites families to get silly and play improvised games perfect for road trips and rainy days. Don't miss Drums for All with Josh Dunigan and Kids Joke Time, happening at Gilda's Club on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Find more information on all shows at LaughFestGR.org.

Artrageous Brings a Fusion of Art and Performance

Artrageous is coming to the Frauenthal Theatre on Sunday, offering a unique fusion of live art, rock concert, imaginative movement, vocal performance, comedy, and inclusion. Witness the artists complete paintings in real-time and try to guess what's being created. With over 90% of fans rating Artrageous as the best show they've ever seen, this event is totally free. Check for any remaining tickets at Frauenthal.org.

Celebrate Maple Syrup Season at Kalamazoo Nature Center

It's maple syrup season, and you and your family can celebrate the first signs of spring at the 60th Annual Maple Sugar Festival at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. Enjoy a full day of activities, including a pancake breakfast, maple sugaring demonstrations, a magic show, and creature feature presentations. This is KNC's largest fundraiser, running from 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday.

Central Park Players Present "Talking With..."

The Central Park Players, Grand Haven's community theatre, present "Talking With..." This collection of extraordinary monologues will amuse, move, and frighten audiences with characters who speak from the depths of their souls. The play consists of 11 ten-minute monologues, each featuring a different woman who talks about her life. Shows run tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 PM, next Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM, plus a 1:30 PM matinee on the 15th. Tickets are $18.