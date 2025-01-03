Todd's Weekend Adventures, January 3-5

WEST MICHIGAN — It's a new year, with new Weekend Adventures!

The Grand Rapids Gold have a two-night homestand this weekend, starting Friday. The Long Island Nets are riding that train into town for Grateful Dead Night. There will be special jerseys and music, plus enjoy $2 beer and hot dogs. And the force is strong on Saturday for Star Wars night against the Westchester Knicks. All your favorite characters will be there, and it's Buckets bobblehead night. Tip off is 7:00 for both games.

Get outdoors, meet some new furry four-legged friends and recycle your Christmas tree. Dreamgoats in Belding is hosting Holiday Hugs and Holiday Hikes all weekend long. The cuddle sessions run from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm in half hour increments. The hikes are each one hour at 3:00 and 4:00 pm. There will be a bonfire and hot cocoa, plus plenty of goats to love on. They will gladly eat your old Christmas trees too! Prices range from $10-$20.

Try a new sport in the new year! The Kalamazoo Curling Club is more than happy to help you embrace the rock-throwing, the sweeping and the yelling that bring them so much joy. The club is hosting a Learn-to-Curl on Saturday from noon to 2:00 pm. Experienced curlers will teach you how to play the game and provide all the equipment that you need. It's happening at the Wings Event Center and will cost you $30.

This is your last chance to check out Marvel Mania at the Holland Museum. Start your visit in the museum's Spark! Lab showcasing more than 60 unique Marvel items spanning 5 decades of iconic superhero history. Then enjoy superhero-themed activites and crafts like making a shield, design a comic strip and participate in interactive challenges that bring the Marvel universe to life. Admission is just $5 a person. It's open Friday and Saturday (1/3-1/4) from 10:00 am-5:00 pm.

Check out the opening of new art show, "Patience, My Dear" at the Cocoon Art Space in the So-Div neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Step into a world of creative vision that embraces the beauty of patience, the essence of time and the grace of connecting with others. Featuring the works of Stephen "Frogger" Strowbridge and suppored by the works of CR Warner and Tedd Smith. This free event features light refreshments and an opportunity to mingle with the artists. It's happening Friday from 6-8 pm. The exhibit will be on display until March 2 during regular business hours.