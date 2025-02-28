Todd's Weekend Adventures, Feb. 28 - March 2, 2025

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter Sucks! The Comedy Showcase Party is at the Dormouse Theatre in Kalamzoo Friday. Come laugh and help get rid of your winter blues before meteorological spring arrives on Saturday. Doors open at 8:00 the show starts at 8:30. Hosted by the Beaveman, the show features funny people Gerrit Elzinga, Alex Plotkowski, Darius Stowers, Kamryn Kelems, Andrew Yang and Sydney Smith. This show is 21 and over; it’s free admission, but there is a suggested $15 donation.

Deos Days is this Saturday; an introduction into the Deos Ballet, and a celebration of Women’s History Month. This is a chance to learn more about the creation of new ballets, meet the dancers and get a sneak peek of the upcoming production, Ember. This event celebrates art, community and the storytelling power of dance. Enjoy light refreshments and watch the dancers perform while the choreograpers share their inspiration and creative process. This is Saturday from 6:30 to 7:30 pm and it’s free. You can RSVP by saying you’re going on Facebook.

This is the last weekend to enjoy World of Winter! So, get out there and see it! The scavenger hunt runs until Sunday - grab your friends or family to complete missions, and find hidden gems for a chance to win prizes. Another option is to simply enjoy the amazing installations with a guided walking tour. Local expert Caroline Cook follows a route that showcases the highlights, providing behind-the-scenes insights and fascinating details about each piece. Both these events are free, and you don’t have to RSVP, just show up. The guided tour is Sunday at 6:00 pm. Meet at Rosa Parks Circle in front of the main entrance of the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

“When a Woman’s Fed Up” hits the stage at Devos Performance Hall Sunday at 3:00. This compelling stage play delves into the intricate web of relationships, focusing on the challenges women face and the empowering journey of self-discovery when they reach the point of no return. There is a message of empowerment and liberation, encouraging the audience to have compassion, break free from societal expectations, embrace their independence and prioritize their own happiness. Tickets start at about $50. Head to devosperformancehall.com for information and tickets.

It’s the Muskegon Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Michigan! You can choose to be brave, or simply donate, cheer on the participants or show up for the party. This is part of the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan, supporting training and competition for athletes across the state. This is all happening at Fricano’s Muskegon Lake – registration starts at noon, the plunge starts at 2:00 and it will run until 4:00 with the splash bash, awards and auction. It’s $10 for pizza and pop.

The Holland Aquatic Center is hosting its first ever Indoor Triathlon on Sunday. A great way to dip your toe into the sport of triathlon. There is a 15-minute indoor swim, a 15-minute ride on the stationary bikes, followed by a 15-minute run on the indoor track. For experienced racers, it’s a great warm-up for the season, for newbies, it’s the perfect starting point. This will be run in waves of 8 people starting at 7:30 am. It’s $25 for members, $30 for Holland residents and $35 for non residents.