Todd's Weekend Adventures

Zoo Goes Boo

It's a spooky time of year, and John Ball Zoo has everyone's Halloween favorite: Zoo Goes Boo. The Zoo will again transform into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and of course, the zoo's amazing animals.

The fun happens Friday through Sunday this weekend and the next from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spooky treat stations will be ready to trick-or-treaters located throughout the zoo, along with strolling entertainment. There will even be nefarious villains stopping by on both days between 12-4 to mix up some trouble.

Tickets range from $11-13, members are free and get access an hour early each day.

Learn more at jbzoo.org.

Skeletour Kalamazoo

Ready to take a skelfie? The third annual Skeletour in downtown Kalamazoo is underway with over 65 one-of-a-kind, life-sized skeletons scattered throughout downtown.

From creepy and scary to funny and silly, there's a skeleton for everyone to stop by and take a selfie with. Use #Skelfie and post the photo on social media for a chance to win up to $50 in Downtown Dollars to spend, with prizes given away each week.

Don't forget about the Skeletour Bar Brawl Passport! More details can be found at downtownkalamazoo.org.

Flannel Fest

The Muskegon Lumberjacks are kicking off the 2021-22 season with a big party on Western Avenue on Friday and Flannel Fest on Saturday.

Live music, hayrides, pumpkin carving, a cornhole tournament, and an ax-throwing contest will take place. Saturday will include live music from Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys.

These events surround the lumberjack's home opener weekend tonight and tomorrow at th newly

renovated Mercy Health Arena. The schedule includes over 30 themed nights like Star Wars Night, 90s Night, and more.

Get a schedule and tickets at muskegonlumberjacks.com.