Todd's Weekend Adventures

Baby Animals Days

What's better than a ton of exotic animals? A bunch of baby animals!

Back by popular demand are baby animal days at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park. These are the last few days of the event as it ends on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Enjoy hands-on experiences, photo ops, activities, snacks, and more all with your regular admission price.

Celebration Freedom

Holland's Independence Day fireworks were rescheduled and can now be enjoyed this Saturday.

Celebration Freedom will start at 4 p.m. with kids' games, vendors, a live martial arts demonstration, live music, food booths, and more.

It all ends with a fireworks display over Lake Macatawa.

It's free to attend. Learn more at holland.org.

Kroc Block Party

Wind down the summer with the Salvation Army Kroc Center's Kroc Block Party.

Bring the whole family out to enjoy some fun games, an outdoor movie, and an enormous slip and slide!

The Kroc Center has partnered with consumers energy to offer this free event.

Merfest International

They are mythical creatures rarely seen by people, but soon people will be able to see dozens of mermaids all weekend long at Merfest International!

The Mermaid Megafest will take place at Lake Arvesta Resort in South Haven, where there will be live bands, two mermaid tanks, water park fun, nighttime aerial and water performances, and so much more.

General admission costs $20 and all-access passes cost $70.

To purchase tickets, visit merfestinternational.com.