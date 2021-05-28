Todd's Weekend Adventures

Princess Week at LMCU Ballpark

It’s a great weekend for baseball, and this weekend is magical at LMCU Ballpark! Friday and Saturday night’s games are titled Princess Night at the ballpark.

Random prizes will be handed out to those dressed as their favorite princess. Plus, the first 500 fans 12 and under will receive a free light-up snowflake wand.

Saturday night’s game will be followed by a family dance where you and the kids can boogie down on the field. Don’t forget Sunday's afternoon game where the first 200 kids eat free.

A Glimpse of Africa

The cultures of Africa are waiting for you at the A Glimpse of Africa Festival on Saturday starting at noon. Bring the family out to this free event to enjoy live music, food, fashion, crafts, and more.

It all happens at Martin Luther King Jr. Park off of Fuller Avenue. Events run until 6 p.m. and all are welcome.

Riverfront Zip Line Now Open

Ready to zip across the Kalamazoo River? Allegan Event's Riverfront Zip Line opens for the season on Saturday.

Defy those fears and climb the staircase to the 45-foot-high platform, then step off and soar through the open air as you race 600 feet across the river.

Don’t forget to check out their summer fun pack combo ticket which includes both the zip line and the indoor Allegan Event Center fun including climbing walls, rope courses, and more.