Todd's Weekend Adventures

Turtle Travels

The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon is debuting its new interactive exhibit for kids, Turtle Travels, Friday afternoon at 5:30.

Families will enjoy several hands-on stations throughout the exhibit while learning how to help protect turtles. Exhibit features include a life-sized board game, a Swiss Army turtle, and a fun photo-op as a turtle! They will also have turtle-themed activities set up outside.

The event is free for Muskegon County residents and museum members, non-residents, and ages 3 and up are $5.

It's an open house-style event, advanced registration not required.

Get more details on the Lakeshore Museum Center's Facebook page.

Fleets Through The Streets

Do the kids or grandkids go crazy for fire engines and other bid trucks? I lieu of a traditional open house for National Public Works Week, the Kent County Department of Public Works will bring the big trucks to Kentwood on Saturday with a parade.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. near the intersection of Division and Mapleawn and travel toward the intersection of Burton and Forest Meadows Court.

Hop on the porch and give them a wave as they pass by! In addition to the parade, the Public Works department will be giving away tree seedlings at the Department of Public Works on Breton Avenue while supplies last.

The parade is part of a larger Fleets Through The Streets community celebration of National Public Works Week with other local public works and road agencies.

Visit kentcountyroads.net for a list of parades and locations.

Downtown Live

Two big events are happening in Downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. On Saturday, Downtown Live will feature an array of "live art" displays with live models recreating works of art and interacting with guests. This free, family-friendly event will be held from 1-5 p.m. There will also be selfie spots where guests of all ages can become part of the art.

Then on Sunday at the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids, the whole family can attend the Chalk It Up Festival. Make your own sidewalk chalk masterpiece with free chalk provided. 50 professional chalk artists will also be on hand creating artwork on the Blue Bridge. Grab some free cotton candy while you're there too.

More information can be found on Downtown Grand Rapids Inc's Facebook Page.