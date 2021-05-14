Todd's Weekend Adventures

Critter Barn in Zeeland

Thousands of folks love to head to the Critter Barn in Zeeland for some family-friendly fun down on the farm. But this weekend is a special one, they are hosting a barnyard bash at their brand-new location on 80th Avenue!

Get a sneak peek at the new barn, artist Joel School Tanis’s Farm Art Project, balloon animals, face or hand painting, and more. There will be live music and plenty of farm animals, too!

During this free special event, their usual site on Adams Street will be closed.

West Michigan Whitecaps

It's been a really long time, over 600 days in fact, since we've been able to say this at LMCU Ballpark. Play ball!

The West Michigan Whitecaps are hosting their first homestand of the season against the Great Lakes Loons and tickets are available for this weekend's games.

Tonight is hero night celebrating all things superheroes. Saturday night's game comes with a post-game fireworks show, and Sunday’s day game offers free food to the first 200 kids, plus the chance to run the bases after the game.

Spring Carnival in Kalamazoo

The carnival midway is open at Wings Event Center Kalamazoo. Rides, fair food, and fun await you and the family all weekend long.

The midway is running Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturday from 12-10 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. Due to limits on attendance, new procedures are in place for carnival entry, attractions, and dining.

Ride wristbands are $30 and more info can be found at skerbeck.com.