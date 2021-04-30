Todd's Weekend Adventures

Tulip Time Festival

Tulip Time kicks off this weekend, and there are so many activities for the whole family to explore in Holland.

Head to the Tulip Time carnival and enjoy the rides, take part in the virtual Tulip Time Run, take a walking tour of all the tulips planted throughout the downtown area, or check out the Dutch Costume Exhibit and Dutch Market!

Check out the full schedule of what's happening this weekend by going to tuliptime.com.

Live Mannequins

Live Mannequins are taking over downtown Kalamazoo from 6-8 p.m. tonight! Store windows will be displaying their spring merchandise with the help of "local celebrity" live mannequins! Cast a vote for your favorite!

Stay to shop, socialize, eat, drink, and more. Plus live music will be performed by Joe chamberlain and Dylan Tolbert.

GR Fitness Fest

The first GR Fitness Fest kicks off today giving you a chance to get outside and get active.

80 different workout classes are being offered, and more than 50 gyms and fitness centers are coming together to offer a variety of classes.

You can try everything from yoga to kayaking to Zumba, and there are kid-friendly classes too! Each class is $11 dollars each, or buy a $20 pass and sign up for as many as you want!

Classes are filling up fast! You can sign up at sweatnet.com/grfitnessfest.