Todd's Weekend Adventures

Butterflies are Blooming

Saturday is the final day to experience the flower power and all of those amazing butterflies at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. This year’s Butterflies are Blooming exhibit features over 60 species of butterflies from Asia, Africa as well as Central and South America. Learn about the powerful connection between flowers and their insect pollinators and don’t forget to snap some photos of those fluttering fantastically colored butterflies. They say the butterflies are more active on sunny days, and Saturday's final day forecast looks ideal! Entrance to the exhibit is included with general admission.

West Michigan Whitecaps

It’s also one of your last chances to grab some dollar deals at the ballpark! The Whitecaps have a huge homestand against the Great Lakes Loons all weekend. On Friday you can get $1 tickets in certain sections, plus it's Teacher Appreciation Night. Saturday afternoon's game offers 32-ounce movie popcorn for just $1. Then on May 1, it’s another Family Sunday with the first 1,000 kids eating for free plus the chance to run the bases after the game. Get out to the LMCU Ballpark for some great baseball action!

Independent Bookstore Day!

Do you and your kids love to read? Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, a one-day national party to celebrate indie bookstores across the country. Schuler Books on 28th Street is celebrating all day with giveaways, exclusive books, live readings, food, and book signings. Elle Warren will have her typewriter on hand to create custom on-the-spot poems. Pizza Parliament Food Truck will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a book signing from author Maggie Murphy, who wrote Sara Dippity, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Binder Park Zoo Grand Opening

Another sure sign of summer is coming, Binder Park Zoo is getting ready to open for the season on Sunday.

Highlights families can see this season are the dinosaurs of Zoorassic Park, where families can see the dinosaurs that roamed the Earth during the prehistoric age.

Plus, guests will recognize a new member of the zoo family, Norm the Lone Zebu Cattle.

There are plenty of new art pieces on display throughout the park too.

Binder Park Zoo will open on Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Purchase tickets and check out the programs at the zoo at binderparkzoo.org.