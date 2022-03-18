Todd's Weekend Adventures

LaughFest

There are plenty of family-friendly options with LaughFest this year. One is the Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge! It's like the Amazing Race with minute to win it challenges involving teams racing across downtown Grand Rapids. If you like puzzles and getting your steps in at the same time, this is for you.

Saturday morning at 10 you could check out the kid jokes time show at Gilda's Club. Young comedians are encouraged to take the mic and tell their favorite jokes.

If you want the whole family to get involved, you can check out the Family Improv at the Comedy Project. You and your crew will be led by local impov instructors, playing silly improvised games. Great to play on future road trips or at home.

Get more information on these events and more family-friendly LaughFest events at laughfestgr.org.

Night at the Theater

If you want to catch some action on stage, there are a couple of shows to check out this weekend.

The Forest Hills Central High School Theatre presents, "Cinderella" at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center.

Or check out "Aladdin" performed by the Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company.

Free Movie Day

Sunday is a Free Movie Day at the Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon. This free event starts at 3 p.m. with the theater doors opening at 2:15. They will be screening the Disney film, "Mulan," the story of a young woman who bravely takes her father's spot to fight in a war. Accompanied by her dragon, Mushu, she uses her smarts to help ward off a Hun invasion, falling in love with a dashing captain along the way.

Reptile Expo

Midwest Expos is hosting another Reptile and Animal Extravaganza at the 4 Mile Showplace in Grand Rapids. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. check out chameleons, guinea pigs, spiders, snakes, ferrets, parrots, and more. There will also be supplies for those fuzzy, furry, and feathered friends.

Tickets are only $5 with kids 10 and under being free. Find more information here.