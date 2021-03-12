Todd's Weekend Adventures

Critter Closeup at John Ball Zoo

There are only a couple of Critter Closeup events left at John Ball Zoo. This weekend features snakes!

To learn more about slithering reptiles, this virtual event via Zoom allows kids to interact with an animal ambassador to ask questions and learn fascinating facts.

Learn more at jbzoo.org.

Kids Rock Hip Hop Dance Party

LaughFest is sponsoring this free event for the whole family! Instructors from Six One Six will host the virtual event via Zoom and will teach people how breakdancing can teach kids confidence and perseverance.

Learn some new moves! Get the link to the Zoom event on Facebook by searching for Kids Rock Hip Hop Dance Party or go to laughfestgr.org.

St. Patrick's Day Downtown Kalamazoo

Start celebrating Saint Patrick's Day starting tomorrow in Kalamazoo. From 1-6 on Saturday, enjoy outdoor Irish music performances throughout downtown Kalamazoo. Don't miss St. Patrick and Liam the Leprechaun. They'll be making their rounds spreading some luck and charm as well.

Maple Sugaring Days

Maple Sugaring Days are happening at the Kalamazoo Nature Center! This years event is a streamlined and safe version with guided sugaring tours, the maple market, and story walk trail.

Tours are $10 and include admission into the nature center. Members get in for free.

Each maple tour lasts an hour and they run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Get more information at naturecenter.org.