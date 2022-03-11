Todd's Weekend Adventures

St. Patrick's Day Parade

It's time to start celebrating Irish heritage! On Saturday, the Saint Patrick's Day Parade returns to downtown Grand Rapids. The event will start at 11 a.m in front of the public library on Library Street before closing remarks at Calder Plaza. Come see and hear the bagpipe players and celebrate Irish Heritage Month.

Maple Syrup Days

As the snow begins to melt, the sap slowly starts to rise in the sugar maple trees. Sugarbush season is truly one of the first signs of spring! You are invited to experience the history and science surrounding the mighty sugar maple tree and the Michigan sugar bush in Lowell on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event offers a pancake feast and living history demonstrations with take-and-make at-home craft kits. Walk the trails and learn how to tap a tree. Enjoy the games and activities for the whole family. All proceeds from the event benefit community and summer camp programming.

Get more info on the Wittenbach Wege Center's Facebook page.

Grand Rapids Ballet: Aladdin

Introduce your kids to the art of ballet! The Grand Rapids Ballet is Michigan's only professional ballet company and is celebrating a huge 50-year anniversary.

The Grand Rapids Junior Ballet will be presenting "Aladdin" this ballet is based on the book 1,001 Nights and tells the story of a young man in search of his place in the world. A greedy and power-hungry sorcerer, and princes hoping to find love.

Performances will be held tonight and then four more matinees on Sunday, as well as next weekend. Get more information and purchase tickets at grballet.com.