Todd's Weekend Adventures

Valent-Ice

Valent-Ice is back as part of the World of Winter Festival in Grand Rapids. Over the weekend people can see over 100 carved ice sculptures scattered around downtown.

The centerpiece of it all will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Bring the family down to see a 5,000-pound block of ice is transformed into a sculpture that was voted on by the public (it's a mystery until carving time!)

Many other activities and events are happening, including walking tours, at the festival. See a complete schedule at worldofwintergr.com.

Disney on Ice

Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party as Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends.

The show slid into the Van Andel Arena on Thursday night and will continue with performances all weekend long including two matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

The kids will enjoy seeing Moana, characters from Frozen, Aladdin, Toy Story, and many more.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster. More details for shows can be found at vanandelarena.com.

Amaze and Amuse

Looking for some laughs? How about some magic? Why choose when you can get both at the Amaze and Amuse Modern-Day Magic Show at the Wealthy Theater.

Magician Trino will be joined by special guest comedian Adam Beningo.

The show is recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets start at $30 for the show, which starts at 7:30 on Saturday night.

Get your tickets and more information at grcmc.org.

Snowmen on Main Street

Today kicks off the Snowmen on Main Street event in Grand Haven. This popular event is returning by popular demand and runs through FEbruary 19.

Check out the amazing snowpeople lining the streets, then vote for your favorites and follow them on social media for the announcement of the winners.

Of course, while you're there, you can stop in and see all of the great sales local merchants will be offering, stop in a local cafe for some coffee, or grab a bite at the local eateries.

Get more information at downtowngh.com.