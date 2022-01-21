Todd's Weekend Adventures

Winter Party

Free is always good when looking for a fun family adventure, and everyone won't want to miss the free 2022 Winter Party thrown by Kids Hope and Central Kids.

There will be inflatables, indoor and outdoor games, extended playland hours, and winter treats.

It's happening at the Holland Playland Indoor Playground from 3-5 p.m. on January 22.

Free Soccer Day

Another free option is being held at MSA Woodland in Grand Rapids. It's a Free Soccer Day!

Get the kids active and come check out their super fun soccer games and friendly coaches. All skill levels between the ages of 15 months to 12-years-old are welcome.

There will be three 50 minute sessions at 9, 10, and 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22.

RSVP will be required for this event.

Go to the Movies

This weekend take the whole crew out to see the full-length feature film, "Clifford the Big Red Dog." It's part of Celebration Cinema's Flick's Family Film Series.

Tickets are only $5 or free for kids 12 and under. Come watch the movie based on the popular series of children's books, and don't forget the popcorn!

Amped Reality VR: Space Adventure

Space, the final frontier, is a lot easier to get to using virtual reality. Join Amped Reality VR this weekend to explore space and beyond!

For $25, kids and adults can use the best virtual reality programs to explore space in a fun way. Relive mankind's greatest journey to the moon, Apollo 11, or explore space or space-related topics like Space-X.

To wrap it all up, you can battle space pirates for a little fun.