Today is International Day of the Girl

GEMS Girls' Club recognizes all the young girls in the world, and wants to celebrate them!
Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 11, 2023
October 11 is International Day of the Girl, a day set aside to recognize challenges that girls face around the world. A local nonprofit, the GEMS Girls Club, is hosting a social campaign to honor the day.

International Day of the Girl is a globally recognized day to celebrate and lift up girls while raising awareness about the challenges they face.

As a global ministry, GEMS recognizes the hardships girls everywhere face; struggle with their appearances, emotions, and the mental toll of social media. GEMS says the most important thing for girls is simply to know they are loved, and that is the organization's mission with all the resources and activities they offer to young girls.

Girls from GEMS clubs around the world will participate by sharing pictures with signs featuring their own A-to-Z attributes, highlighting the strengths they’ve gained through club experiences.

To participate in this self-love activity, download and print the free GEMS' "The Truth Is" photo cards & share pictures on social media using the hashtags #GEMS #DayoftheGirl #ShareTheLOVED.

Spread kindness by downloading the "50 Ways to Share the LOVED" document available at GEMSgc.org.

