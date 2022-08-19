Tips from MSUFCU on how to save money on back-to-school shopping

The new school year is right around the corner and it’s time to start your back-to-school shopping.

Deidre Davis, MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer, shares a few budget-friendly tips to help you save money on all of the essential school supplies this season.

What is the best strategy to prepare for back-to-school shopping?

Back-to-school shopping costs can add up quickly, but there are several ways to improve and in some cases cut down on your spending.

To start, get a school supply list from your child’s teacher. You want to make sure you aren’t buying anything you don’t need or may already have. Then, you will be able to create a budget for the items listed. Once you have your list and budget created, the search for the best deals can begin.

What are some specific ways to save on school supplies this year?

One creative way to save on back-to-school shopping is by splitting bulk deals. If you have multiple children at home who all need similar school supplies, buying in bulk can save you more than buying each item separately. You can even get other friends or family members on board and split these bulk deals between families.

Another saving tip is to find and use coupons. Many retailers will be holding special sales during the back-to-school season. Take advantage of these deals with paper and online coupons instead of paying the full prices. A quick search through your local ads or on websites can help you cut down on costs and increase your savings.

Lastly, make sure you’re saving as much money as possible by comparing prices. Different stores may have different prices on the same items. To avoid these unnecessary expenses, there are many apps and tools that can check real-time prices across multiple retailers.

How can MSUFCU help?

To build your back-to-school savings MSUFCU offers several types of savings accounts to help get you started. Using the MSUFCU Mobile app or online account management system you can open up sub-savings accounts and name them after your savings goals.

You may also want to consider using a cashback rewards credit card for your back-to-school shopping. MSUFCU offers two cash-back credit card options including the MSUFCU Platinum Plus Visa Credit Card, where members receive 1 percent cash back on all purchases, and the MSUFCU Visa Signature Credit Card, where members receive 3 percent cash back on groceries, 2 percent cash back on gas and travel purchases, and 1 percent cash back on everything else.

To learn more money-saving tips or to find a branch near you, visit msufcu.org.

This segment is sponsored by MSUFCU.