TINA: The Tina Turner Musical takes the stage at Broadway Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is only one Tina Turner. She is considered the Queen of Rock n' Roll, one of the world's best-selling artists of all time, a 12-time Grammy Award winner and she sold more more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history. TINA - The Tina Turner Musical takes audiences on the journey of her life, a comeback story like no other, all set to the soundtrack of her most beloved hits.

The story begins with her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, as she grew, to a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race. This musical is for anyone who loves Tina Turner, her music and stories of strength and resilience. Two talented women play the role of Tina, every other show, because of the demanding role. Michelle Dunaway sat down with both of them to learn more about the impact of playing such an iconic character.

ARI GROOVER is excited to be telling the story of Tina once more! Broadway: Tina The Musical (Alline, Tina U/S) Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya Hear Me. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors (2020 Lucielle Lortel Nominee for Ronnette), Bare The Musical. Choreography: Burn All Night (A.R.T.). Film: In the Heights (Warner Bros.), Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony). TV: The Get Down (Netflix), Law & Order: SVU. Ari is a DJ who goes by “Ari Grooves”. www.arigrooves.com [arigrooves.com]

ZURIN VILLANUEVA (Tina Turner) is thrilled to be taking on the role of the great Tina Turner! Originally from Brooklyn, NY. Broadway credits: The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along and The Book of Mormon. Regional credits include: Teenage

Dick (Woolly Mammoth), Ragtime (Barrington Stage) Ain’t Misbehavin(Crossroads) and Million Dollar Quartet (PCLO). Tv/film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Insatiable, and the upcoming Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix! She is a proud graduate of Howard University BFA and Laguardia High School for the Performing Arts Drama program. I dedicate this role to my mother, the eternal reinventor, Michele Walker. Follow her on Instagram.