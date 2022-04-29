Time for Spring Cleaning? 1-800-GOT-JUNK collects and repurposes your unwanted junk

Spring is a great time to clean out that storeroom, garage, or any other room in your home that has junk that needs to go. Naturally, you don't want that junk ending up in a landfill if possible, so that's why it's a great idea to call 1-800-GOT-JUNK!

1-800-GOT-JUNK doesn't just toss unwanted trash into the landfill, they help the planet the best they can by recycling many of the items they collect. About 70 percent of the items 1-800-GOT-JUNK collects are recycled or donated back to the community.

When they collect items from your home, they take those items to their warehouse to be sorted. They remove items that can be recycled such as metal, tires, plastic, glass and more complicated items like outdated electronics.

For items that still have quality in them such as furniture, snowblower, and other gently used items, they refurbish those items and give them back to organizations in need of them like Habitat for Humanity.

Appointments for collection can be made as soon as an hour before pick-up. To learn more, call their customer service line at 1-855-962-5556 or visit 1800gotjunk.com.

Home Sweet Home is sponsored by 1-800-GOT-JUNK.