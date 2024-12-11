Three healthy holiday appetizers that will "sleigh" at your holiday gathering

Healthy holiday appetizers don't need to be bland, they can be exciting and flavorful!

Shanthi Appelö, Registered Dietitian at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, showcases three healthy holiday appetizers that are sure to "sleigh" at your holiday gathering.

Seafood and Dill Shells



¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

3 Tbsp. fresh dill or 1 Tbsp. dried dill

1 sprig green onion, chopped, divided

10 oz imitation crab legs

4 oz smoked salmon

Salt to taste

12 phyllo dough mini crusts/shells

¼ English cucumber, sliced to half moons

1 sprig green onion, chopped

Instructions



In a bowl, mix light mayonnaise, lemon juice, dill and half the green onion. Chop imitation crab legs and smoked salmon until fine in texture, then add to the mayonnaise mixture. Season with salt to taste. Keep in mind that smoked salmon is salty. Add a spoon of the mixture to the mini shells. Add a halfmoon slice of English cucumber and sprinkle chopped green onions.

Sundried Tomato Avocado Shells



2 large avocados, ripe

1 lime, wedged

3 slices uncured turkey bacon

1 green onions, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup sundried tomatoes in oil, julienne cut

12 phyllo dough mini crusts/shells

Instructions



Prepare turkey bacon according to package instructions until crispy. Cut into 1-inch squares or similar size. In a bowl, mash avocado with lime juice and green onion. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add a spoonful of the avocado mixture to the mini shells. Top with a piece of sundried tomato and a piece of turkey bacon. Sprinkle with additional lime if needed.

Mushroom and Creamy Horseradish Shells



2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

3 green onions, whites, and greens separated

1 tsp. dried parsley

8 oz mini portabella mushrooms, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup light sour cream

1 Tbsp. milk

1 tsp. Horseradish

1 tsp. Lemon juice

12 phyllo dough mini crusts/shells

Instructions



In a large pan over medium-low heat, add olive oil. Once warm, add garlic and green onion whites and cook until fragrant, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes. Once the garlic is golden, add diced mushrooms and parsley and bring up to medium heat. Sautee until fork tender. Add salt and pepper to taste. In a bowl, add light sour cream, horseradish, lemon juice and milk. Mix until well-combined, adding more milk if needed to thin. Add sauteed mushrooms to the phyllo shells. Add a little of the creamy horseradish and sprinkle with the green onion greens.

For recipes and more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok