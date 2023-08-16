There's still time to check out these events at the Kentwood Farmers Market

Late summer is the height of harvest for so many amazing fruits and vegetables, which makes the farmer's market the perfect place to be! The Kentwood Farmers Market is celebrating with all kinds of special events now through the end of summer.

August 17- Kids Day

August 24- Dog Days of Summer

August 31- Charchuterie Challenge

September 7- End of Season Celebration

The Kentwood Farmers Market is open from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The market is located behind City Hall, 4900 Breton Ave. SE.

For a complete schedule, visit kentwood.us/farmers_market.php