There's family fun for everyone at the Meijer LPGA Classic

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give kicks off today, and there is so much to do besides watch some of the most advanced golfers competing for the title of champion.

On the course, there is a new Family Village where kids can play, the return of Discovery Land, and a Family Care Area.

The LPGA Classic is also a great event for those looking for Father’s Day plans. Dads get in free on Father’s Day with their children, and children get in free every day.

All of these events are raising money for Simply Give, which helps stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

The Meijer LPGA Classic will take place at Blythfield Country Club from June 16-19.

Cost for entry is $10 for a single-day adult ticket, kids 17 and under are free, and weekly tickets are $25.

Purchase tickets and learn more at meijerlpgaclassic.com.