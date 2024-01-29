The world of hockey and art combine in the "Power Play" art contest

Bringing the world of art and hockey together, the third annual Detroit Red Wings Art Contest from Rehmann and the Detroit Red Wings is drawing to a close. However, for those who find quick inspiration, the contest is still accepting entries until Febraury 1.

The contest invites participants to submit hockey-inspired artwork focused on dominating on the ice and capitalizing on team strengths.

Contestants will submit their entries virtually for the first round, with finalists invited to deliver their physical artwork for additional consideration. The judging panel will be comprised of Rehmann and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) executives as well as an outside guest panelist.

To enter, artists must submit permissible mediums including drawing, painting, etching, original digital creations, and photography 24” by 30” in size. Pieces will be judged on creativity, originality, and the theme of “power play,” which encompasses power, strength, and playmaking.

The winner will be announced on February 22, and their winning artwork will be installed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena in the heart of The District Detroit. In addition to having their artwork displayed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena, the winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and four tickets to a Red Wings home game.

Contestants can find more details on rules and regulations by visiting the contest’s landing page here.