"The Void": Join the 10 day mental detox challenge by Feral Yogi

We live in a time when information is so accessible; being bombarded with news, social media, emails, and so much more. If you're feeling frazzled, frustrated, tired, and uninspired by all of it, you're not alone, but you can take control of your well-being through a new program called "The Void."

Jennifer Dogson, the founder of Feral Yogi, is hosting the virtual 10-day mental detox program, helping people break free from the constant barrage of external influences and opinions to rediscover inner calm, clarity, and connection.

During this immersive experience, people will stay away from social media, internet scrolling, podcasts, lyrical music, books, radio, TV, and alike you can so you can observe, digest, detox, and mentally recalibrate from years of mental overload.

Throughout this journey, The Feral Yogi will guide you through practices to help soothe your nervous system, regulate your sleep, reconnect with your physical body, sharpen your intuition, reboot your creativity, elevate your immunity, and improve the clarity of your thoughts!

"The Void" starts on May 19, with the opening ceremony starting at 7 p.m.

Registration costs $97, but you can use the code "FOX" to get $50 off registration.

Sign up at feralyogi.com.