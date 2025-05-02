The Vintage Baseball Game returns for its third year at Ada Park

Step back in time to the third annual Vintage Baseball Game, hosted by Ada Parks & Recreation and the Ada Historical Society!

Featuring authentic vintage uniforms and period-accurate equipment, the game will take place at Ada Park on May 10. The Ada Grangers will play against the Cascade Sentinels, while adhering to Major League Baseball rules reflective of the early 1900s.

Team warm-ups and festivities begin at 4 P.M., with first pitch at 5 P.M.

The event itself is free to attend, with concessions available for purchase. Concession proceeds will benefit local youth sports.

For more information, visit adamichigan.org.

