The street in front of Social House Kitchen and Bar will be filled with live music, beer, and great food for the first-ever October on Ottawa Street Festival on October 15.

Directly in front of Social House, between Fulton and Weston, the street will be closed to host five﻿ live bands, one live DJ, a beer tent, food, and drinks. The lineup includes The Verve Pipe, K﻿ari Lynch Band, M﻿elophobix, V﻿inylicious, B﻿lue Jay Bridge, and DJ Jay Vee.

The event will take place from ​11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Plus, there will be an after party at Social House from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

​Tickets cost $40, which includes a drink ticket and attendance at the festival. ​The festival is for 21+ only.

Purchase tickets and learn more at socialhousegrmi.com or directly on Eventbrite.