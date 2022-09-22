The Verve Pipe & more performing at first-ever October on Ottawa Street Festival on October 15

The street in front of Social House Kitchen and Bar will be filled with live music, beer, and great food for the first-ever October on Ottawa Street Festival on October 15.
Directly in front of Social House, between Fulton and Weston, the street will be closed to host five live bands, one live DJ, a beer tent, food, and drinks. The lineup includes The Verve Pipe, Kari Lynch Band, Melophobix, Vinylicious, Blue Jay Bridge, and DJ Jay Vee.
The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Plus, there will be an after party at Social House from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tickets cost $40, which includes a drink ticket and attendance at the festival. The festival is for 21+ only.
Purchase tickets and learn more at socialhousegrmi.com or directly on Eventbrite.