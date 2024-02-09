GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trauma looks and feels differently to everyone, but a local man is hoping to use his talents as an artist and collaborator as he presents a new installation. Scoob had a slip and fall accident on black ice in 2020 that left him in a lot of pain and kept him sidelined from what he loved. During that time, he found art as an outlet for his feelings. That work was the start of what is The Trauma Project.

The Trauma Project is bringing together several artists, music and community around 20 pieces created by Scoob. Each piece has an album made specifically for this project. It is a tangible reflection of his story of dealing with pain, accepting the pain and the growth that came with that experience. He hopes each person can pull from their own experiences, acknowledging the trauma they've had in their own lives, how they dealt with it and how it has changed the way they interact with the world. But most of all, Scoob hopes this installation invokes conversation, that brings our mental health to the forefront in an immersive way.

This project is self funded, everyone involved has sacrificed time and money to create. If you want to help sponsor what they're doing, you can do so on the Go Fund Me page.

The show will be at Muse GR on March 2-3 and 9-10. For tickets, visit Eventbrite. To learn more about Scoob and what he does, you can follow him on Instagram.