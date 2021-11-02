The Spore: A horror film shot and produced in West Michigan

Halloween may have come and gone, but the time for horror films never really goes away. A brand new film created by Night Prowler Video has Michigan roots, as it was filmed entirely in West Michigan.

D.M. and Tara Cunningham, producers of the indy film "The Spore", joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about their time filming in Grand Rapids and Lowell, and why they chose Michigan for their location.

Fleeing from civilization as a horrific plague ravages mankind, Meadow gets a lift from a stranger. When she sees that the driver is gruesomely infected, Meadow escapes and takes refuge in a cabin that’s abandoned…or is it? The apocalypse started days earlier when an evil spore, long-dormant beneath an ancient ice field, was awakened by global warming. Now, as ten strangers try to evade the madness, some must succumb to the hideously mutating fungus and claim the survivors as their bitter prey.

The movie, owned by Lionsgate, is available to purchase digitally, on DVD, or on-demand.

Stay updated on this project and learn more about other movies they're working on by visiting nightprowlervideo.com.