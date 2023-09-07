"The Spongebob Musical" is coming to Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Get ready to embark on an underwater adventure like no other. Take a deep dive into the colorful world of Bikini Bottom, where sea creatures of all shapes and sizes call home, as the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents "The Spongebob Musical" to the stage.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Performances will take place September 15-October 8. Show times on Wednesdays-Saturdays start at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $19-$41, and Wednesdays are "Pay What You Want" prices.

Learn more and purchase tickets at grct.orgor call the Box Office at (616) 222-6650.