"The Spoiler": MI author writes romance novel with focus on mental health

From vampire stories to a romantic fantasy trilogy, Michigan author L.E. Todd brings fantasy to life through her books. Her newest release, "The Spoiler," is a contemporary romance that contains a strong mental health angle.

From slow burns to tension, angst, heartache, and an epic happily ever after, author Lauren Todd joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk more about her latest novel.

Rose Maraczek loves movies. Not just any movies, but sweeping period dramas that take her far away from who she is. Her obsession started in high school when a box of movies appeared on her doorstep and she discovered the relief they could give her from her debilitating OCD. What Rose hates are spoilers—especially those that ruin the escape she seeks.



Tristan Moore, Rose’s former crush and her brother’s best friend, is the bane of her existence. Always at their house, everything he does gets under Rose’s skin, the worst of which is his consistent dropping of movie spoilers. Fed up, Rose sets out to find a new apartment, but it’s while trying to distance herself from Tristan that he reveals one final spoiler—one that makes Rose realize it was Tristan who left all those movies for her years ago.



Now it’s Rose’s turn for revenge as she forms a movie-spoiler plan of her own: Destroy Tristan Moore.

Pre-order "The Spoiler" here.