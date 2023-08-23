"The Spark", a KCAD artisan storefront, hosting Grand Opening on August 25

West Michigan is full of amazing artists and makers who put out wonderful work. Those beautiful pieces of artwork will be featured by dozens of artists in Kendall College of Art and Design's new storefront, The Spark.

The Spark is a new retail space that provides community connection and educational/professional resources while also offering coffee, snacks, and a wide variety of locally made artworks and other handmade goods for sale.

The grand opening will take place on August 25 at Kendall College's campus, 17 Fountain Street NW, from 3 to 6 p.m.