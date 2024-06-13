The Social Unlimited at the Amway Grand offers an international feast

Guests at the upcoming "The Social Unlimited" event at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel this Saturday better come hungry. Chef Leon and his staff have curated five food stations offering unlimited eats inspired by the restaurants inside the hotel. Each of the stations also offers curated beverage pairings.

Guests can enjoy dishes like Pasta Carbonara, Prime Rib, Paella, and more while enjoying the beats played by a local DJ. Wines, cocktails, and sangria will all be on hand to pair with each dish. Dietary restrictions and non-alcoholic needs will be met.

Did we mention dessert? Numerous options including the classic French dish, Crepe Suzette (with the live flambe action), are waiting for those with a sweet tooth. Don't miss out on this amazing night of food!

Todd got the chance to sample the dishes ahead of time. Check out the interview and then grab your tickets on Eventbrite.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok