The Raleigh Ringers Handbell Concert coming to Grand Rapids on July 11

The bells will be ringing at East Grand Rapids High School, not school bells, but the beautiful music of handbells by the members of The Raleigh Ringers.

Hosted by Grand Rapids group Embellish Handbells, the Raleigh Ringers Handbell Concert is an Emmy-nominated, internationally-acclaimed concert handbell choir based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The group has been dazzling audiences with unique interpretations of sacred, secular, and popular music, including rock ‘n’ roll tunes that the group has become noted for, along with original compositions written just for The Raleigh Ringers.

The Raleigh Ringers Handbell Concert will take place on July 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $15 to $20 in advance and are $2 more at the door. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Purchase tickets for this event at embellishhandbells.com/event/raleigh-ringers-in-grand-rapids.