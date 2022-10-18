"The Power of Poison" opens at Grand Rapids Public Museum on Oct. 22

Poison goes far beyond the familiar skull and crossbones symbol. Discover the whole history of poison in nature, human health, history, literature, and myth at Grand Rapids Public Museum's newest exhibit, The Power of Poison.

There are five areas in the exhibit where people can learn about the good and bad ways poison is used: Poison in Nature, Poison in Myth & Legend, Detecting Poison, Poison by Accident, and Poison for Good.

The Power of Poison is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York.

Museum members have the first chance to experience The Power of Poison on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There's also discounted admission for Kent County adults, and Kent County kids 17 and under get in free.

Get tickets and learn more at grpm.org/poison.