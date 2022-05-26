"The Play That Goes Wrong" coming to Circle Theatre in June

Looking for some laughs and a night at the theater? The cast of "The Play That Goes Wrong" is taking the stage at Circle Theatre in June, and they're ready to deliver a comedy to audiences in West Michigan.

Actors Noah King-Bates (Trevor) and Mackenzie Trevor (Dennis/Perkins) join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the synopsis of the play, and what audiences can expect from this interactive comedy.

Welcome to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor. Things get quickly out of hand in this hilarious, whodunit farce. From an unconscious leading lady to a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything including their lines – this 2015 Laurence Olivier Award winner for Best New Comedy will have audiences laughing all the way to the final curtain call. The Play That Goes Wrong

"The Play That Goes Wrong" will be performed on June 2-4, 8-12, and 15-18 at various times.

To purchase tickets, visit circletheatre.org or call (616)-456-6656.

This segment is sponsored by Circle Theatre.