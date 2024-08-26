The Penguin Project of Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” on Sept. 7 & 8

Being part of a stage production can build character, confidence, communication skills, and lifetime friendships. The Penguin Project allows those living with developmental disabilities to shine in the spotlight, and they’re hosting their first production of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” at the Muskegon Civic Theatre.

Muskegon Civic Theatre is the first Penguin Project site in Michigan, striving to demonstrate that individuals with special needs are fully capable of participating in community activities with the same dedication and enthusiasm as others if given the opportunity and support.

The Penguin Project is open to any individual age 12 to 24 with a developmental disability. There are no restrictions based on the level of cognitive ability, restriction of mobility, or lack of communication skills.

On September 7 and 8, the artists and mentors involved with the Penguin Project of Muskegon Civic Theatre will take the stage to perform Beauty and the Beast, Jr. at the Frauenthal Center.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Learn more about The Penguin Project and purchase tickets at muskegoncivictheatre.org.

