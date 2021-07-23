The No Sugar Baker shares tasty recipe

Jayne Jones was a happy and healthy middle-aged woman. Or so she thought. But on her 44th birthday, instead of enjoying a big party, she landed in the emergency room. Her blood pressure was off the charts, blood sugar level at a whopping 600 and she was just minutes away from having a stroke. She was diagnosed as severely diabetic and then ended up going blind for 15 days. She was sent home with medication to join the 34 million Americans who struggle with Type 2 Diabetes. But Jayne wouldn’t have it. She changed her diet and eliminated all sugar, fruit, flour and snacking. She wore out her sneakers. In less than five months, she lost 60 lbs., was medicine free and her eyesight returned to 20/20. All accomplished by pure lifestyle change.

But why stop there? The self-taught baker got back in the kitchen and started creating dishes that had no sugar but were full of taste. Her friends started calling her “the no-sugar baker.” She even released a cookbook called “The Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets.”

To see more of Jayne's recipes, go to nosugarbaker.com

It starts with our kids! Jayne shares how to make No Sugar Baker’s Lemon Blueberry Strawberry Popsicles.

Ingredients:

1 ½ C. Fresh Blueberries

1 ½ C. Fresh Strawberries

½ C. Lemon Juice

½ C. Unsweetened Coconut Cream

1/3 C. Swerve Confections

¼ C. Ice Cold Water

Easy Directions:

1. In blender, blend blueberries, strawberries, lemon juice, cream, and water. Add in Swerve.

2. Pour into popsicles molds.

3. Let freeze for 24-36 h

