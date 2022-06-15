The No Sugar Baker shares fun recipe for Peanut Butter Chocolate Summer Dessert

Getting the kids to eat healthily can be tricky, especially during the summer months when they're running around with friends and eating

lots of snacks.

Jayne Jones, America's No Sugar Baker, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share some great tips on how to keep the kids eating healthy this summer, plus shares a summer dessert recipe kids and adults will love with- you guessed it- no sugar added.

No Sugar Baker’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Summer Dessert

Crust Ingredients:



2 C. Crushed Peanuts

1 C. Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

2 T. Butter, Melted

¼ C. All-Purpose Flour

½ C. Purecane Sweetener Brown

Peanut Butter Filling Ingredients:



2 C. All-Natural Peanut Butter

2 C. Heavy Whipping Cream

8 Oz. Cream Cheese

½ C. Purecane Sweetener Confectioners

1 T. Vanilla

Reserve Filling Ingredients:



½ C. Cocoa Powder

½ C. Zero Sugar Chocolate Syrup

Easy Directions:

Using a food processor, blend together all crust ingredients until well blended. Pat into a wax paper lined 10x10 baking pan.

Bake at 350 for 10 minutes.

Let cool.

In a large mixing bowl, whip together all peanut butter filling ingredients until light and fluffy.

Remove 2 cups of filling from bowl and pour into another mixing bowl. Set aside the remaining filling.

Add cocoa powder and chocolate syrup to the 2 cups of reserved filling.

Pour one half of chocolate filling onto crust.

Pour all of the peanut butter filling next, spreading carefully.

Top with remaining chocolate filling.

Freeze overnight.

Discover more sugar-free recipes at nosugarbaker.com.