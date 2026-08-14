The Next Vintage fundraiser returning to benefit wine and viticulture students

Dablon Vineyards and Winery has partnered with Lake Michigan College's Wine and Viticulture Technology Program to establish a scholarship to benefit future students of the program. Initially launched last year, "The Next Vintage" has become an annual late-summer event at the winery, where it is both a fundraiser and party. This year's event returns at the winery grounds in Baroda on Sunday, August 30.

From 11 A.M. to 6 P.M., the event will feature food trucks and live music, with the event highlight featuring $10 wine glass specials.

10% of all proceeds will benefit the Dablon Vineyards and Winery Scholarship at LMC. There is no admission fee or reservation required to attend.

Dablon Vineyards and Winery events manager Karen Hempel and Lake Michigan College director of the Wine and Viticulture Technology program Tim Godfrey visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event's growth in the past year and what attendees can look forward to this year.

Dablon Vineyards and Winery is located at 111 W Shawnee Rd. Visit dablon.com for more information.

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