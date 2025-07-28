Dablon Vineyards & Winery hosting scholarship fundraising party

Established in 2009, Dablo Vineyards & Winery takes advantage of Lake Michigan's influence and prime location at one of the highest topographical points in Baroda to produce quality grapes and wine on their family-owned property.

The estate gets their namesake from French explorer and Jesuit priest Claude Dablon, bringing European influence and Southwest Michigan together.

The Winery is establishing a scholarship with Lake Michigan College's Wine and Viticulture Technology Program, called "The Next Vintage". A fundraising party will occur at the Winery on Saturday, August 2 from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

$10 glasses of wine will be available to purchase, and live music from Shanneen Forster will be part of the entertainment. Food from Wood, Stock, and Grill will also be available. 10% of all proceeds will go towards scholarship funding.

Dablon Vineyards & Winery is located at 111 W Shawnee Road in Baroda.

Dablon's Events & Social Media Manager Karen Hempel and Wine Club Manager Lucas Waters spoke to Todd and Michelle about the party and scholarship.

Visit dablon.com to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok